School were scheduled to kick off in Concordia Parish on Friday, Aug. 7, but that date has been rescheduled to Aug. 24.
The School Board made that decision during a special meeting Wednesday, July 29.
Teachers will report to work on Aug. 6, paraprofessionals on Aug. 10.
Superintendent Whest Shirley said Monday that while Covid-19 cases in Concordia Parish are rising, the major reason classes were moved back was to allow an extra two weeks for teacher professional development on the use of technology in teaching in the virtual classroom and virtual setting.
“Over 50 percent of parents have chosen the virtual route for their children,” Shirley said, meaning they will be taught virtually only and will not physically attend school.
Shirley said those students who do physically go to a school facility for instruction will follow one of two schedules by attending school on Monday and Wednesday, or on Tuesday and Thursday.
He said Fridays would be reserved for teacher development, remedial work and cleaning of schools.
Parents will be directed when to pick up the student computer devices from their schools and they will also be taught how to use them.
Shirley said each student will receive a Chromebook, which is a small laptop that is “student friendly and parent friendly.”
