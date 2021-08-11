Concordia Parish public schools will open on Monday with 3,199 students enrolled, according to Superintendent Toyua Watson.
Watson said Tuesday that of that total, less than 10 percent will be learning virtually.
“We are following the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and LDOE (Louisiana Department of Education) guidance, with no revisions,” she said.
In a virtual address to school faculty and staff across the parish on Tuesday, Watson said she was excited about the school year.
“I know we have many times ahead of us that will be difficult,” she said. “That is why I encourage you all to smile now so that we can always have these moments to reflect on.”
Delta Charter will begin classes on August 23.
