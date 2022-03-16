The local school system’s mask mandate was lifted at Concordia Parish School Board’s regular meeting, March 10.
School Board members unanimously voted to end the mandate, stating masks were recommended but not required. Concordia school system was the last system in its region to lift the mandate.
“Parents and students are ready to do away with the masks,” said School Superintendent Toyua Watson.
In January, School Board members voted to re-instate the mask mandate after a COVID-19 breakout in the system that saw 155 virus-related student absents and Concordia Parish classified as “high risk” by Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
COVID-19 numbers have taken a sharp decline in Concordia Parish schools since January, dropping 35 percent, according to Patricia Andrews, school nurse.
In the latest school COVID-19 numbers, there were no staff members affected and only four positive tests from students, according to Andrews, who spoke at the Thursday meeting.
Meanwhile, graduation will not be held in Monterey High School’s new gymnasium, according to Marco Gonzales’ report to School Board members. Gonzales is from Volkert Inc., the company charged with overseeing the gym’s construction.
In last month’s meeting, Gonzales gave a tentative completion date of April 30, but due to trouble getting materials the date was pushed back to possibly July.
“Here’s the bad news,” Gonzales said. “With schedule right now, we are probably going to finish in July. I have found two critical items that have come up.”
The gym’s wall panels were not scheduled to be shipped until late April or May, according to Gonzales. The panel’s absence has delayed the building from being closed in and dried out.
Second critical item was the aluminum store fronts which also helps the building to dry out.
“Where you saw those windows, that is all aluminum store fronts,” Gonzales said.
Additionally, School Board member Fred Butcher called for Watson to create a special committee to look into Ferriday High School’s use of athletic funds.
Butcher first publicly questioned FHS’ football spending last month after reviewing financial reports, examining account amounts and calling for a comprehensive report.
In the last four seasons, FHS football’s revenue was $129,000 while spending equaled $120,000 with no savings, according to a report by William Marsalis, assistant director of business affairs. Approximately 84% of the athletic proceeds were spent on football.
“It was said that the (School) Board and administrative staff did not financially support the football program,” Butcher said. “In my mind, if you made a $110,000 and no money was saved that is not a good situation.”
For several seasons, FHS had a successful football program cumulating in winning the 2019 state championship. In these successful seasons, Butcher assumed the program brought in more money enabling them to expand fund savings.
The report recommended saving 10% of proceeds, an amount Butcher called too small.
“I really think you need to increase that amount until CD’s can get to some comfortable level,” Butcher said.
School Board member Derrick Carson questioned Marsalis on what kind of internal controls is in place at FHS.
“I would have to assume the same ones that was in place before I got there,” Marsalis answered.
Still questioning Marsalis, Carson replied, “What I am asking is, are they prudent stewards of funds? Are they good stewards of funds if all this money is being spent if there is no checks and balances?”
“Good question,” Marsalis answered.
Butcher charged the new committee to assuring a “good inventory” is performed at not only FHS but all parish schools.
In other action, School Board members took numerous air purifier bids under advisement. The bids ranged from approximately $75,000 to $650,000.
In her superintendent’s report, Watson announced Ferriday Freshman school received a $1 million grant.
Grant monies will be used for a “Star Academy,” a pilot program implemented at the academy. Funds will be used for hiring staff and providing instructional materials and equipment.
Star Academy is an all-inclusive “school-within-a-school” intervention program that educates and elevates students (typically 7th-9th grades) who have failed one or more grades, according to its website. The expert-built program pairs hands-on learning experiences with social-emotionally-based teaching methods, resulting in many students earning up to two grade-level promotions in one year.
