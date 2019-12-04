The Concordia Parish public school system received an overall grade of “C” in the Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) annual performance scores.
Superintendent Whest Shirley said this week that most schools “stayed steady.”
Monterey ranked at the top in the parish with an “A” in both 2018 and 2019.
Ferriday High dropped from a “B” in 2018 to a “C” in 2019.
“The good news is we have no F schools in the parish,” Shirley said.
In addition to Ferriday High and Monterey, other school scores were as follows:
Ferriday Junior High: “D” in both 2018 and 2019.
Ferriday Lower: “F” in 2018 and “D” in 2019.
Ferriday Upper: “F” in 2018 and “D” in 2019.
Vidalia High: “B” in 2018 and “B” in 2019.
Vidalia Junior High: “C” in both 2018 and 2019.
Vidalia Lower: “C” in both 2018 and 2019.
Vidalia Upper: “C” in both 2018 and 2019.
Concordia Education Center: “F” in 2018 and “C” in 2019.
The school performance score summarizes how well a school is preparing its students for the next level of study.
For elementary schools, scores are based on students’ mastery of key content for their grade level, growth from the prior year and successful transition into ninth grade.
For high schools, scores measure graduation rates and how well schools are preparing students for college and career.
“(The report) provides early indications that school systems taking seriously their responsibility to provide a quality education for all children can make significant improvements, even in persistently struggling schools," said State Superintendent of Education John White. "The release also underscores the urgency of taking action. More than 45,000 students still attend a school rated 'F.' This can and must change."
