Concordia students resumed hybrid classes on Monday following the weeklong Thanksgiving holiday break.
Superintendent Whest Shirley said Tuesday that as of Monday, Nov. 30, Covid-19 quarantines in parish schools included 47 students and 15 teachers.
Parish schools had gone to virtual only classroom settings in mid-November.
On Nov. 17, a total of 17 students and three staff members had tested positive parishwide, while 324 students and 27 staff were quarantined.
Efforts continue to keep schools clean and disinfected, Shirley said.
Shirley said he is in contact with all 11 principals daily. He said they give him updates every afternoon at 3 p.m.
“Schools are doing a great job of social distancing and the wearing of masks,” he said.
