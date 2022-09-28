Concordia Parish administrators and teachers are preparing students for the recently passed Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) accountability system, according to District Superintendent Toyua Bachus.
Bachus explained her plan of action at a Sept. 22 special-called School Board meeting.
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) Aug. 24.
Louisiana’s new kindergarten through second grade accountability is part of a comprehensive literacy strategy that emphasizes the “Science of Reading,” according to LDOE.
Students in grades kindergarten through second grade will take a literacy indicator that measures early literacy skills, ensuring they are making adequate progress. Those results will be reflected in annual School Performance Scores and District Performance Scores. Students will begin taking the literacy indicator during the 2024-25 school year.
“Every principal in Concordia Parish knows what their school performance would be if this accountability model passed.” Bachus said. “They also know two years ahead each accountability component and where their school lands.”
Accountability systems identify what student success looks like and measure progress towards those outcomes, according to LDOE. When student goals are clearly defined, educators can drive change by aligning resources to priorities.
“This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental shift in how we’re teaching children to read,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley in an LDOE release. “Not only has our state rallied behind this commitment to our early learners, but we’re continuing to see momentum build behind Louisiana’s reading revival.”
According to LDOE, the kindergarten through second grade accountability plan will encourage educators to embrace this fundamental shift in literacy instruction.
Also, schools will be incentivized to utilize research-based instructional rubrics in early education focusing on best practices in teaching and learning.
In the new accountability system, kindergarten through second grade will now have pre- and post-tests for Dynamic Indicators of Basic Early Literacy Skills (DIBELS).
The purpose of DIBELS is to provide educators with standards for gauging the status and progress of all students. DIBELS subtests measure critical skills and abilities that are necessary for reading success, and most offer both benchmark and progress-monitoring forms.
“I’m proud to stand in front of you today and tell you that Concordia Parish gives DIBELS three times a year,” Bachus said. “So, it may not be the most popular thing to do now, but it make sense if you expect our kids to do it for the 2025-2026 school year. We don’t want to wait until then. If they don’t (score appropriately), and we perform like we have been performing every school in Concordia Parish would drop.”
According to Bachus, if kindergarden students’ reading ability scores improve 15 points they go to mastery for pre- to post-tests.
Bachus’s biggest concern was Concordia Parish’s low ACT scores.
“Here in Concordia Parish we have an ACT problem,” Bachus. “Our best schools average has not exceeded 18. 17.6 is our highest out in Monterey. 17.4 is Vidalia. 14.6 that is Ferriday High School”
To possibly solve the problem, Bachus and her leadership team have implemented every tenth grader on Nov. 1 take the ACT at no charge.
“They are taking it at their home school,” Bachus explained. “What we are doing is establishing a baseline ACT score for children because we know for accountability purposes in 11th grade they take the ACT.”
Additionally, Vidalia High School is a sole ACT administrating site in Concordia Parish. Along with parish students, Natchez students use VHS as a site to take the ACT. With such crowding, Bachus said some local students have to go to Louisiana Delta Community College in Winnsboro or Co-Lin in Natchez.
“Yes, we have an ACT problem,” Bachus said. “But, I am proud to say that I know by the end of this year we will see an increase in ACT scores.”
Bachus and her leadership team are also looking into attendance and middle school special education.
“Every principle in Concordia Parish knows every single component and what it means to their individual school,” she said.
