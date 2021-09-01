Concordia Parish School Superintendent Toyua Watson said Tuesday that there are 36 positive COVID cases in the school district including staff and students.
“We have 233 students quarantined out of the 3,000 students,” she said. “That is less than 10 percent.”
She said Ferriday High was closed due to COVID but would reopen on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Trinity Medical continues treat COVID-19 patients in and out of the hospital.
Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said last week the hospital had 10 or more employees out at one time with COVID.
COVID-19 vaccination shots are being given at the Trinity Medical Clinic by appointment. Call 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
Smith said COVID-19 booster shots will be available September 20 at Trinity Medical.
All U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine eight months from when they got their second one.
Smith said more information on the booster shot will be made available soon.
Trinity Medical is not allowing visitors at this time.
