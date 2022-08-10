top story Schools show slight decrease in students By Joey Martin / Sentinel writer Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Concordia Parish schools had a slight decrease in numbers this year, said Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson-Bachus.Bachus said enrollment for parish schools this year is 3,073, which is down about 60 students.There are three new principal positions being filled in the parish. Shannon Doughty is the new principal at Ferriday High.Elsa Carter is the principal at Ferriday Junior High.A new principal will be named at Monterey High on August 22. Dena Hale announced her retirement last month.Monterey assistant principal Melissa Doughty is being assisted by Ann Sandidge, who agreed to return after retiring from the school system in 2014 and will assist until a new principal is named. Concordia Parish schools began classes on Thursday.Vidalia Upper Elementary started on Friday because of a threat of bats being spotted, but Bachus said there were no bats in the school.A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries representative and Louisiana Department of Health representative came in to inspect the school.“We think a couple of bats got away from a colony at a nearby house, and two of them hit the window where there appeared to be a small opening, but none were inside the building,” Bachus said.Delta Charter High School principal Jimmy Comeaux said DCS welcomed 477 students today (Wednesday).“We would like to get close to 500, which is what we are allowed,” Comeaux said. 