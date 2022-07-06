Concordia Parish Superintendent Toyua Watson said she has received several inquiries into the Monterey High principal job.
Monterey High principal Dena Hale retired from the position to take the job of headmaster at Tensas Academy.
“We’re hoping to name a principal by the end of the month,” Watson said. “We have begun to advertise for the position and people are calling every day.
According to Watson, the Monterey position will be filled before school and there is no need in naming an interim principal.
“There are a number of people interested, and we don't see this being an issue,” Watson said. “We are not going to name an interim principal because we have enough time to bring in someone full-time."
Hale was principal at Monterey for six years.
Before Monterey High School, Hale served as principal at Tensas Parish High School in St. Joseph from 1989-98.
"I had a superintendent tell me once, 'When you know, you know,'" Hale said. "And I know. I've been away from home for six years, and I'm ready to go back home. I have grandkids playing sports, and I want to see them compete."
Hale said she is very appreciative of her time at Monterey High School.
"I am really going to miss my Monterey school family," she said. "There were a lot of good times."
