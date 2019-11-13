Seven slots on the nine-member Concordia Parish Police Jury will be filled Saturday when voters go to the polls during the general election.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Incumbents Whest Shirley and Red Tiffee opted not to seek re-election, while incumbents Joe Parker and Adam Probst were re-elected to their posts without opposition. Two other incumbents, Jimmy Wilkinson and Jerry Beatty, were defeated during the primary election in October.
Incumbents Carey H. Cook, Jimmy Jernigan and Willie Dunbar are in runoffs this Saturday.
Three tax renewal propositions will also be on the ballot this weekend.
Candidates for the seven Police Jury positions to be decided Saturday include:
Police Juror District 1A
Maurice Bachus Sr., Independent.
Carey H. Cook, Democrat.
Police Juror District 2
Willie J. Dunbar, Democrat.
Willie “Bill” Yearby, Democrat.
Police Juror District 3B
Cornell Lewis, No Party.
Allen “Scottie” Whittington, Republican.
Police Juror District 4A
Genesia S. Allen, Democrat.
Curtis “Wrecker” Nelson, Republican.
Police Juror District 4B
Lana Hawkins, Democrat.
Gary Wayne Neal, Republican.
Police Juror District 5A
Collin Edwards, Independent.
Jimmy Jernigan, Democrat.
Police Juror District 5B
Brad Adams, Republican.
Darrell Brigman, No Party.
