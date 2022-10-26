Sewer lines were the hot topic at Concordia Parish Police Jury Monday night at the group’s regular meeting.
The line in question is laid on Roundtree Road to Concordia Park. The owner of the property the line originates from is currently living in Texas.
According to Police Jury President Collin Edwards, the owner did not want the sewer run on his property, so the line was moved to the bottom of the ditch which is located in the parish utility easement.
The line was buried and was approved by the state Health Department inspector.
But residents in attendance said the line was not buried deep enough and could have possible leaks.
“Get the health department and tell them to come get samples of all the ditches all the way to Roundtree, and I bet you it will be contaminated,” said Willie Dunbar, a meeting regular and former juror.
According to residents, the sewer line goes to Roundtree to a stop sign, turns, goes 40 feet and taps into a manhole.
Dunbars and residents accused Concordia Parish Sewer District employees of working on the resident’s sewer line during sewer district hours.
Multiple calls to Concordia Parish Sewer District went unanswered by The Concordia Sentinel.
Jurors passed a motion to re-inspect the sewer line.
“We need to make sure they inspect this line to make sure it is up to specifications,” said Police Jury Joseph Parker, Sr. who made the motion.
In a related matter, jurors passed a resolution allowing Edwards and Secretary/Treasurer Ariella Carter to perform and execute all duties pertaining to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) $407,902 grant funds.
The Police Jury will use the DRA funds to improve Concordia Parish Sewer District’s sole sewage treatment facility to resolve and expand capacity.
During the meeting, residents asked if part of the grant funds could be used to possibly repair the sewer in the Concordia Park area.
“Any funds remaining could be used to make repairs outside the sewer facility,” said Sandy Burley, project administrator. “But, the project first is the new sewer pond then we expand from there should it be left-over funds. We have asked for the max amount and received the max amounts allowed to us.”
Meanwhile, jurors urged residents to take advantage of the two public dumping locations in Concordia Parish. One is located at the parish barn near Dunbarton on La. Hwy 84. Hours are Tuesday through Friday noon until 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Another public dumpster is located in Monterey on La. Hwy 129. It is open Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. until noon.
Resident and bulk garbage pickup guidelines and protocol, according to Concordia Parish ordinance are as follows:
1. All garbage must be bagged and contained; not responsible for loose garbage
2. Garbage trucks must cease operations during lightening/inclement weather events
3. Garbage trucks shall only use Parish roads for collection; non-Parish roads must bring trash to the closest public rout
4. Garbage routes will be running on holidays except on the day of: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. Garbage will be picked up the following day unless that day is a weekend, in which it will be scheduled on Monday along with normal route pickup.
In recent months, Police Jury members have been taking measures to curb the parish-wide littering problem.
