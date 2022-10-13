Ferriday Board of Aldermen unanimously turned down an occupational license for Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministries (Go Ye).
The denial followed a passionate presentation by Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick against the ministry, which was looking to use a transitional home for people who have been incarcerated and sex offenders as a rehab.
Angel Nichols appeared before the Board of Aldermen in September asking for support.
Go Ye has a building on E.E. Wallace Blvd., that was being used as a shelter, but it is currently not in use.
Hedrick said the organization has not been compliant.
“They want to bring sex offenders from New Orleans to our small town, set them up around here, around your children, grandchildren and other relatives,” Hedrick said. “I have a real concern with that. Something is going to happen.The recurrence of sex offenders is great. I think we are putting our young people in jeopardy if we allow this.”
In a roll call vote, Brandi Bacon, Elijah “Stepper” Banks, Andre Keys, Gail Pryor and Gloria Lloyd each voted against the organization receiving an occupational license.
In other business, Cedric Floyd with Data Center of Kenner, approached the board about re-districting the town to meet state requirements.
Floyd said according to the 2020 US Census, Ferriday’s population is 3,189.
Floyd said according to state law, each district has to be within 10 percent of other district numbers.
Floyd said Ferriday currently is 33.07 percent in deviation.
Floyd said in District A there are 744 people, in District B there are 533 people, District C has 651 residents, District D has 541 and District E is comprised of 720 people.
Floyd said the ideal district population is 638.
Floyd said redistricting must be done four weeks before municipal qualifications from Dec. 13-15, 2023. The primary election is March 23, 2024.
When asked, Floyd said his company would charge $6,500 for re-districting. He said the plan would have to be sent to the Concordia Parish Police Jury before going on to the state and then U.S. Census Bureau.
“People annex all the time,” Floyd said.
Board of Aldermen agreed to make a decision at their November meeting.
The group also discussed a cooperative agreement with Recreation District No. 1.
Lloyd said she doesn’t think the recreation board does anything for Ferriday with the tax money it receives.
“I suggest we use our tax dollars and do our own recreation,” she said.
Lloyd also had an issue with not receiving financial reports since March.
“I can’t vote on anything dealing with finances until I have a financial report,” she said.
Town Clerk Marchelle Donnelly said the town CPA (Michelle Ferguson) has not reconciled bank statements.
“I can give you a report, but it’s not going to be accurate until she does her job,” Donnelly said.
The board approved occupational licenses for Sincerely Snaz Salon and House Of Issachar and the new owner of U-Pak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.