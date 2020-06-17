A Ferriday alderman employed as a Concordia Parish teacher's aide is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit (LSPSVU) regarding a complaint of inappropriate sexual behavior with students.
According to the LSPSVU, state police were contacted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint they had received in February from a local high school. The complaint involved inappropriate sexual behavior between a teacher’s aide, identified as 28-year-old Andre Keys, and students.
As a result of the investigation, Keys was arrested early Tuesday for one count of third-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery. He was booked into the Concordia Parish Detention Center.
“We had an employee back in February accused of some inappropriate behavior with a student,” Concordia Parish School Superintendent Whest Shirley said today. “The employee was placed on administrative leave immediately and the case was turned over to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department.”
Shirley said that “since this is a personnel and student matter that is all I can say at this time. It is an ongoing investigation.”
"The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted LSPSVU with the investigation, and the Concordia Parish School Board has been cooperative with all investigative requests," said Louisiana State Police public relations officer Casey Wallace. "This investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time."
Keys qualified for the late Johnnie Brown’s District D seat on the Ferriday Board of Aldermen in 2017. Keyes was the lone person to qualify, so he is serving through June 30, 2020.
Johnny “Rip” Woodruff was chosen to fill the Ferriday alderman post until the special election in November 2017.
Keys is on the ballot for July 11, running against Woodruff and Patricia Williams.
