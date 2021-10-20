Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Walter Mackel has been relieved of his duties following his arrest on domestic abuse battery charges on October 12.
Mackel was arrested last week at his home in Vidalia.
“When I was elected sheriff of Concordia Parish, I gave the people my word I would protect all citizens, especially women, children and the elderly,” said Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick. “I take my oath very seriously. I’ve always been a lawman, not a politician. When the case with Walter Mackel was brought to my attention when Vidalia Police Department responded to the 911 call at his residence, I immediately suspended him and all law enforcement capabilities were negated at that point. I’m not getting involved in the case in any way to preserve the integrity of the case and affect the Vidalia Police Department investigation.”
But Hedrick said he and his staff reviewed the case, and he also called another sheriff who sent in a detective to review the matter.
“At that point, the decision was made and Walter Mackel is no longer an employee with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office,” Hedrick said. "I will continue to uphold my personnel to higher standards."
Mackel was released on a $7,500 bond.
A veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Mackel was seriously wounded in 2019 when shot by an armed robbery suspect at a Vidalia apartment complex.
