Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards will face challenger Cedric Martin in the general election on Saturday, while three Police Jury runoffs are slated.
Edwards led a three-person field during October primary, finishing with 1,852 votes (46 percent) to 1,394 (35 percent) for Martin and 777 (19 percent) for Ethan House.
Three runoff races for Police Jury are also scheduled on Saturday, including:
Police Juror District 3
Joseph L. “Bo” Aarons, Republican.
Glen McCormick, Republican.
Police Juror District 5
Donna Neal, Republican.
Rodney Sones, Independent.
Police Juror District 6
Jeffery Estis, Independent.
Jeremy Wood, Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.