The Concordia Parish School Board gave Superintendent Whest Shirley a one-year contract extension last week and voted to begin the process of constructing a new gym at Monterey High School.
Board members cast two votes on the contract because of a difference of opinion over six months.
The first motion offered by Lisette Forman and seconded by John Bostic was for an 18-month contract. Although the motion drew support from Warren Enterkin and Ricky Raven, five board members voted against it: Dorothy Parker, Fred Butcher, Derrick Carson, Angela Hayes and board president Rev. Raymond Riley.
After that vote, Carson offered a motion for a one-year contract, seconded by Butcher. That motion passed by a 5-4 vote with the same split among board members.
Parker, Butcher, Carson, Hayes and Riley voted for Carson’s motion for a one-year contract, while Forman, Bostic, Enterkin and Raven voted against.
Shirley has served as superintendent for the past two and one-half years. His one-year contract extension will expire on December 31, 2020.
The contract includes a salary of $98,000 annually and a monthly car allowance of $600.
Concerning the Monterey High gym, the board voted unanimously to authorize Shirley and Director of Business Affairs Tom Oneal to seek bids and begin the process.
The 15,800 square foot gym will cost an estimated $2.8 million and be built in the playground area at the school.
It will include a weight room, small classroom and stage.
The gym will have a capacity of 610 spectators.
In personnel matters, the board announced the following:
Leaves:
Angeline Gail Cavin, Secretary to the Superintendent, Central Administration, leave of absence without pay, effective upon exhaustion of extended medical leave through January 3, 2020.
Appointments:
Daniel Jolla, Teacher, Ferriday High School, effective October 17, 2019.
Retirements:
LaDonnie Bowman-Smith, Librarian, Ferriday High School, effective October 17, 2019.
Dorothy Poole, SFS Technician, Ferriday High School, effective January 10, 2020.
