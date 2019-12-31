Assets for the Village of Sicily Island exceeded its liabilities by $896,020 (net position) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
“This is a $21,366 decrease from last year,” according to an audit report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
The Vercher Group of Jena prepared the report.
There were six findings.
“The Village had total revenue of $261,457,” according to the report. “This is a $80,506 decrease from last year's revenues, mainly due to a decrease in capital leases in the amount of $104,493.
“The Village had total expenditures of $319,116, which is a $122,358 decrease from last year, mainly due a decrease in capital outlay in the amount of $108,937.”
In Enterprise Funds, the assets of the Village “exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent fiscal year by $2,217,545 (net position). This is a $228,466 increase from last year.
“The Village had total revenue of $638,571, including operating revenues of $268,513, nonoperating revenues of $295, and capital contributions of $369,763. This is a $357,466 increase from last year, mainly due to an increase in capital contributions in the amount of $327,368.
“The Village had total expenses of $282,292, including operating expenses of $279,684 and nonoperating expenses of $2,608. This is a $50,976 increase from last year, mainly due to an increase in cost of sales and service expense in the amount of $60,058.”
According to the audit:
-- In March 2018, the village bought three police vehicles due in 60 monthly payments of $1,919 at an interest rate of 3.893%.
-- During the past fiscal year, taxes of 7.63 mills “were levied on property with assessed valuations totaling, $1,279,673.”
-- Mayor Walter Krause and aldermen Derrick Frazier, Emma Hilliard, and Mark Krause were each paid $4,245 in salary.
-- Police Chief Paul Jackson was paid $22,800.
-- The town was incorporated August 21, 1955, under the provisions of the Lawrason Act. The Village operates under the Mayor-Board of Alderman form of government.
Auditors reported five findings:
2019-1 Small Size of Entity: “Because of the small size of the Village and the lack of separation of duties of employees, many of the important elements of good internal controls cannot always be achieved to ensure adequate protection of the Village's cash.”
The village management said it will “continue to provide the necessary oversight in its current internal control procedures, specifically in the areas of cash receipts, collection receipt activities, recordation of those receipts, depositing of funds collected, and review of checks written.
2019-2 Default on Enterprise Bond Debt: “The Village is delinquent approximately $22,500 servicing the enterprise bond debt. Principal due of $94,664 and accrued interest of $3,334 to U.S. Bank National Association due in monthlyinstallments of $1,500 through December 2, 2023, with an interest rate of 3%.”
The village “will make payment to the bond company and remain current in making monthly payments per its amortization schedule when funds are available to do so.”
2019-3 Restricted Cash and Customer Deposits Liability: “The Village currently has a customer liability of $46,739 and cash set aside, or restricted, for the liability in the amount of $21,004. The Village should have enough restricted cash in an amount equal to the customer liability.”
The village responded that it “will continue setting aside restricted cash from future operations of the water fund to cover and meet the customer deposit liability.”
2019-4 Documentation of Expenditures: “During a test of a random sample of 95 expenditures, the auditor found that three expenditures made out to cash for a total of $380.19 and one expenditure to the post office for $98.00 did not havesupporting documentation.”
According to village management, “All future expenditures will be supported by documentation describing what was purchased and the business/public purpose unless obvious from the documentation.”
2019-5 Default on Gas Supply Agreement: “The Village is in default of an agreement with its gas purchasing distributor. The Village owes $30,499.73 to its gas distributor as of June 30, 2019. On June 13, 2018, the Village entered into a written agreement with its gas purchasing distributor to pay each ‘monthly billing statement’ submitted to the Village by LMGA pursuant to Article V, Section 5.3 of the ‘Gas Supply, Transportation, Storage and Loan Management Agreement’. In addition, the Village agrees to pay an additional sum of $4,000 until the Village is current.”
Management responded that it will “look for additional funding sources that will allow the Village to become current with its gas supplier.”
2019-6 Utility Rate Study: “The Village is in arrears paying its utility long-term debt and accounts payable … The Village should have a rate study performed on the water, sewer, and gas funds.”
Management reported it will “consider having a rate study performed on its utilities.
