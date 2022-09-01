Excessive rains have resulted in sodden, muddy fields, putting a hold on the 2022 corn and soybean harvest.
The pause in harvest concerns farmers who cannot finish gathering their crops and with late summer heat and moisture, corn and soybeans have started to sprout and rot, according to Kylie Miller, LSU AgCenter Extension agent.
“I hate to see it because a week ago, we had a good crop to harvest,” Miller said.
For soybeans, this could not have come at a worse time, according to Miller. Majority of the crop was ready or getting close to harvest.
Statewide, 1.2 million acres were planted in soybeans with the majority of those located in northeast Louisiana.
“This crop has been getting rained on for over a week,” Miller said.
Since Aug. 1, approximately 15 to 20 inches have fallen in the region with daily forecasts predicting 40 to 80 percent of rain throughout the week, according to the U.S. National Weather Service out of Jackson.
Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain in a USA Today Network interview, said his main concern was the soybean crop.
"My biggest concern right now is that it won't stop raining and the forecast is for it continuing for another week," Strain said. "There's a tremendous concern for the soybeans and the concern for other crops still in the field will escalate if the rain continues."
Another crop concerning Strain and others is corn.
Earlier in the season, farmers faced several obstacles in their corn crop. During the growing season, farmers dealt with dry conditions which caused an increase in irrigation.
Along with more irrigation, farmers also faced a significant price increase for nitrogen fertilizer, leading to a 10 percent reduction in acreage, according to Matt Foster, LSU AgCenter corn specialist. Much of that acreage was transferred to soybeans.
Last year in Louisiana, 560,000 acres were planted in corn compared to 500,000 acres this year, according to Foster.
The current wet field conditions are a drastic change from the arid weather and pricey fertilizers farmers initially faced.
“Growers will have a lot of hard decisions to make over the next couple of weeks,” Miller said.
