A social media campaign asking the Concordia Parish School Board to retain Whest Shirley as superintendent has been launched.
A petition drive also was initiated in support of Shirley and has garnered hundreds of supporters, according to the Change.org website and the “Save Concordia Parish” Facebook page.
The School Board voted 5-4 during a special meeting in August not to extend Shirley’s contract an additional six months.
The board will soon begin a search for a new superintendent. A special meeting will be called to discuss advertising for the position as well as salary.
Shirley’s contract will end December 31.
The board’s vote not to extend Shirley’s contract followed an executive session.
Supporting the contract extension were Warren Enterkin, John Bostic, Ricky Raven and Lisette Forman.
Voting against were Dorothy Parker, Derrick Carson, Fred Butcher, Raymond Riley and Angela Hayes.
What has drawn public criticism is that board did not discuss nor explain why Shirley’s contact was not extended.
Shirley said Tuesday he first learned of the petition drive while coaching a boys’ baseball game Monday night.
“I’m not retiring,” Shirley said, noting that he planned “to work in the system in some capacity as a teacher or coach. I don’t want to retire.”
He said he will continue to help improve the school system “in whatever capacity the board sees fit because I work for them.”
Shirley, who is 53, said he was “flattered and humbled” by the support.
He has 30 years in education and is beginning his 26th year working in the parish school system.
In 2017, Shirley, Riser Middle School (West Monroe) Principal Rodney Lloyd and Vidalia Lower Elementary Principal Arlana Davis emerged as finalists for the superintendent job out of eight applicants.
Shirley was ultimately selected superintendent on a 5-3 vote.
Supporting Shirley were Bostic, Raven, Enterkin and former board members Jeffrey Goodman and Ronnie Bradford.
Supporting Lloyd were Butcher, Riley and former board member Marilyn Campbell.
Former board member Cheryl Probst did not vote because Shirley is her son-in-law.
