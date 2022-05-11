Some Concordia Parish residents will possibly cast their votes at different precincts in the next election.
Police Jury members unanimously voted Monday night to follow Bill Blair’s recommendation for minor changes of voting districts. Blair, with Strategic Demographics, was charged with inspecting current populations, finding any deviations and adjusting any voting districts based on U.S. Census data.
School Board members are expected to vote on the same matter at the regular Thursday meeting at 6 p.m. Police Jury and School Board members have met in a joint meeting with both sides seemingly agreeing to the new districts. It is especially imperative for School Board members to pass the new districts with qualifying in July.
Under the newly passed ordinance, Precinct 4-4 is divided to create Precinct 4-4 and Precinct 1-2A; Precinct 4-2 is divided to create Precinct 1-3A; Precinct 5-1 is divided to create Precinct 4-2A; Precinct 5-3 is divided to create Precinct 5-4A; Precinct 3-2 is divided to create Precinct 2-1A; Precinct 3-1 is divided to create Precinct 2-1B; and Precinct 5-2B will be renamed Precinct 4-2B.
Voters will not have different polling locations. Ordinance wording stated the divided precincts will “have a consolidated polling location at the current polling location.”
The main goal for Blair with regards to reapportionment was “equal protection” under the Voting Rights Acts of 1965. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population could not have had a five percent deviation.
The five percent deviation validated the “one person, one vote” which referred to the rule that one person’s voting power be nearly equivalent to another person’s within the same state.
Equal population and voting districts with five percent or less deviation, was the end result of Blair’s duties. Population equality was accomplished by Concordia Parish’s total population divided by its nine voting districts.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members will possibly revisit entering into Northeast Louisiana Railroad Development District.
Under the proposed ordinance, the District would be a nine-person board of commissioners made up of representatives from Concordia, East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes.
East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes have already joined the district, according to Bryant Killen, Inland Maritime Port Executive (IMPE) for Lake Providence, Vidalia and Tensas Port Commissioners.
The district’s primary purpose would be to “promote and encourage development of rail service” running between the four parishes, and to “stimulate the economy among the parishes through renewed commerce and industry,” according to the proposed ordinance.
According to the proposed ordinance, Board of Commissioners would be made up of two people from each of the four parishes plus one person elected by the board.
Police Jury members first heard from Killen and the new district in the February meeting. Killen revisited with the group Monday night, stumping for Concordia Parish to join the district.
Police Jury members were concerned with possible additional tax burdens to Concordia Parish citizens, a thought Killen was firmly against.
“I can go on to say I am not for a tax, and representatives of the other three parishes would vote a tax down,” Killen said. “As far as taxation goes, (the ordinance) would give the district the power to tax but in the ordinance, it would have to be submitted in a special election to the general public to then pass.”
Police Jury member Scottie Whittington asked how the possible railroad and district would be funded.
“There are several different options,” Killen explained. “One is these parishes are so underfunded. We have to leverage some state programs with federal programs. The four ports (Lake Providence, Tensas, Madison and Vidalia) could go in for a project under port priority. Each port could submit a project worth $15 million. In the next four or five years with the infrastructure money on the federal side coming in, if we can have 50 percent of the money which would make the railroad district extremely competitive (for grants).”
When Bachus asked what was the “worst-case scenario for the citizens,” Killen answered, “It falls on its face and no one is out any money. No one is putting up any money, and there won’t be a tax. There really isn’t much to lose in this.”
Welcome to the discussion.
