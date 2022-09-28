Concordia Parish farmers are currently harvesting a soybean crop whose yield numbers vary from field-to-field.
Kylie Miller, LSU AgCenter extension agent, said soybean damage numbers “have been all over the place, some high and low with some only able to get salvage value.”
Salvage prices for soybeans range from $4.25 to $4.50 per bushel, a far cry from $14 to $16 per bushel that producers receive from minimum damaged soybeans.
August rains were devastating to the Concordia bean crop. Miller said the rain “was terrible timing because most of the crop was at its most vulnerable point whenever it hit.”
According to David Moseley, LSU AgCenter soybean expert, optimal planting for Louisiana soybeans is April. But with the rainfall, the April-planted bean has approximately 40 to 50 percent damage to it.
The impact of the rain was felt the most in Northeast Louisiana. Statewide, 1.2 million acres were planted in soybeans, making it Louisiana’s largest row crop, according to Moseley.
With such a large crop, the economic impact will be felt locally and throughout Louisiana.
“Yields are off and some folks unfortunately didn’t have anything to harvest,” said Carol Pinnell-Alison, Franklin Parish LSU AgCenter extension agent. “I have had conversations with some very concerned producers with the situation this year. Generally speaking, we don’t realize the economic impact farmers have until they have a bad year.”
Meanwhile, cotton is being defoliated now with a few growers starting to pick, Miller said.
“Yields that are coming in are below average, but we still have a lot of cotton left to pick,” Miller said.
So far, 2022 harvest season has been a “challenging” one for growers, according to Miller.
Even the usually hardy corn was met with obstacles. A major hurdle the corn crop had to overcome was the summer drought and a harvest rain. But, the corn harvest has been completed.
“The dry land yields were below average but good if irrigated,” Miller said.
For a national perspective, the USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale.
As of Sept. 25, 92 percent of corn has reached the dented stage, slightly below the five-year average of 94 percent.
The “dent stage” signals a rapid starch accumulation in the kernels. At this point, and for approximately the next 20 days, a distinct line begins to form, starting at the crown of the kernel and progressively moving toward the tip. This is referred to as the kernel milk line.
Twelve percent has been harvested, behind the five-year average of 14 percent.
USDA’s report noted 63 percent of soybeans are dropping leaves, behind the five-year average of 65 percent.
Nationally, just eight percent of soybeans have been harvested, according to the USDA. The five-year average for this time is 13 percent.
Soybean crop condition was rated 55 percent good/excellent, reflecting no change from last week. But regionally, the USDA reported Louisiana’s crop along with Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas, was “below average.”
