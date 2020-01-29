A special election will be held Nov. 3 to elect three Clayton aldermen and a chief of police.
A proclamation announcing the special election was passed during a special meeting Monday.
Alderman Wilbert Washington made the motion with a second from Alderman Floyd Barber. Washington, Barber and Alderman Willie Evans voted for the proclamation while aldermen Shannon Madison and Houston Holmes were absent.
Current aldermen’s terms will end July 1. In order to have meetings after July 1, three new aldermen will be appointed by the governor to fill the vacant seats until the November election.
The special election was called after Shannon Madison withdrew from her re-election bid leaving only two people qualifying for the positions.
Additionally, Clayton Chief of Police Bobby Madison was disqualified to run for re-election after failing to pay a $3,000 fine issued by the Board of Ethics, according to Clerk of Court Clyde Ray Webber. The fine stemmed from Madison not reporting financial matters involving his last campaign four years ago.
Initially, Clayton officials determined only three people needed to qualify in the April 4 election for aldermen due to its village status. The Louisiana Secretary of State office contradicted that claim saying paperwork had not been filed changing Clayton’s status from a town to a village.
Louisiana law states a town has five aldermen while a village can have three aldermen. Towns are municipalities with more than a 1,000 people, and villages are municipalities with less than a 1,000 people.
Clayton Mayor Josephine Washington disagrees with the state’s claim.
“I have a copy of the resolution I sent the governor’s office,” Washington said.
The resolution requested “the Governor proclaim the ‘town’ classification be therefore changed to a ‘village’ as required by the Lawrason Act.”
The resolution said the “town’s population decrease” was the reason for the classification change.
The resolution was unanimously passed on January 8, 2019 with a motion from Barber and a second by Washington.
Resolution paperwork shows it was signed and sealed on March 7, 2018.
“Officials are now saying we will have to wait until the next Census report is in before we change our status,” Washington said.
Washington expressed frustration in the Secretary of State’s decision and said there has been classification confusion in the past when applying for grants.
“When we apply for money and we want the amount of money a town gets, they send us back paperwork telling us to reapply because you are a village,” Washington said.
