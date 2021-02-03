Mayor Wilbert Washington and aldermen have called upon Clayton residents to help with spring cleaning duties around their village.
The group, during their monthly meeting Tuesday, began planning for the village-wide cleanup day scheduled possibly as early as March.
Tentative plans include Washington and each alderman having a section of the village to clean. They will be responsible for gathering up volunteers to help in the effort.
“We need to clean those ditches up,” Washington said. “Get all things off the side of the road and out of the ditches, so we can get the drainage we are supposed to.”
Plans for the event are to meet up at Clayton Park at 8 a.m., so participants can have a safety meeting and receive their safety vests, go to their designated areas and clean then meet back at the park around 2 p.m. for refreshments.
“We have to start somewhere,” Washington said.
Those interested in the cleanup day may call their alderman or Clayton’s town hall.
Meanwhile, alderman, after a public hearing, unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing Louisiana Municipal Advisory and Technical Services Bureau (LaMATS) to recover debt from unpaid tickets and utility bills.
“I think this is a positive measure,” said Alderman Willie Evans.
LaMATS, established in 1998, is a subsidiary of Louisiana Municipal Association and is designed to assist its members with day-to-day business. The group offers insurance premium and occupational tax collection, millage management, and capital outlay consulting along with other areas of municipal interests.
Additionally, aldermen agreed to list a 2010 Ford 250, a John Deere tractor, zero turn mower and water tank on a government surplus website. Money from selling the items will be used to pay a Silas Simmons bill of approximately $10,000.
“We have got to have Silas Simmons paid off before we can get grant money,” Washington said.
Clayton aldermen passed two resolutions in their January meeting in support of applications for Community Water Enrichment Funding (CWEF) and Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grants.
If Clayton receives funds from a CWEF and LGAP grant, money will be spent to repair and refurbish an alternate water well and to purchase a new tractor.
