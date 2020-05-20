Rep. C. Travis Johnson of Vidalia announced this week that funding has been awarded for several governmental entities in District 21.
Johnson said the funding comes through the Governor’s Office and Office of Administration, the Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP), the Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) and Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG).
“I’m grateful for the support and funding awarded to our district. We will continue to press forward towards growth and progress,” Johnson said.
A list of the projects funded follow.
Concordia Parish Police Jury
Up to $108,000 to replace water meters within the Lake St. John water district.
Up to $104,286 to purchase a new tractor and new truck for maintenance department
Town of Vidalia
Up to $35,000 for upgrades to the chlorination system.
Up to $26,414 for mowers and maintenance equipment
Town of Jonesville
Up to $35,000 to purchase vehicle for administrative use.
Town of Ferriday
Up to $35,000 to remove condemned houses.
Tensas Parish Police Jury
Up to $130,700 to purchase a bush hog, tractor, and crew cab truck for the road maintenance department.
Up to $108,000 to install a waterline connection from St. Joseph to Lake Bruin and upgrade water meters at the Tensas Water District.
Village of Ridgecrest
Up to $990,352 to make improvements to water distribution system.
