Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak of the respiratory disease, coronavirus disease (COVID-19). COVID-19 has and will continue to require additional response efforts from the state’s emergency responders.
To assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers during this state of emergency and to diminish any airborne irritants caused by burning, the State Fire Marshal has ordered a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning, pursuant to his authority under R.S. 40:1602. Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government.
According to the State Fire Marshal, this order shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.
This order is effective March 25, 2020 at 8 a.m. and shall remain in effect until rescinded.
