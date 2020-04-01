The Concordia Parish school system has suspended meal service to students for the time being but hopes to resume the service next week.
Superintendent Whest Shirley said Wednesday that the system “didn’t want to put anyone at risk and felt it was best to seek other avenues of getting meals to students.”
Shirley said the system has applied for assistance through a federal program known as The Healthy School Food Collaborative.
“We were contacted by their agency head Tuesday, (March 31, 2020),” he said. “We hope to have meals back up and running by next week.
On March 18, schools began distributing grab-and-go meals for students at three locations -- Vidalia Junior High, Ferriday Junior High and Monterey High School. Breakfast, lunch and a snack were distributed all at one time.
Shirley said students and school employees were scheduled to be home last week due to spring break so no meals were served.
Prior to spring break, the school locations were serving 300 meals a day, approximately 100 meals at each location.
