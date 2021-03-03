Sunrise Behavior Center became sole owner of the former Riverland Medical Center hospital building Thursday and CEO Paul Coburn said $4 million renovation work should be completed by July 1 for the company’s opening.
Sunrise Behavioral Center is an adolescent inpatient behavior facility for ages 7-17.
Riverland moved from its former location to Trinity Medical Center on Hwy. 425 on February 23.
RMC Board of Directors chairman Jim Graves said the board tried to sell the building but there were no buyers.
“And of course we can’t give away the building,” he said.
As a result, Graves said Riverland, following guidelines provided by the state, formed a real estate company that will own the building and retain 15 percent ownership.
Coburn said Sunrise will pay for the renovation of the building and projected a payroll of $1.8 million in its first year, $2.25 million in its second year and $3.25 million in year three.
Coburn said 20 more beds are being added to the faculty to bring it to 40 and that the company will initially employ 40 people.
He said he worked in banking until 2000 when he went into health care. His son, Kyle Coburn of JKCO, LLC works with him.
"We're going to be good stewards and provide good service," Paul said. "We're excited to bring good quality health care to this area."
Kyle said patients will come from referrals from teachers, physicians and nurse practitioners and others who work with adolescents.
Meanwhile, Trinity Medical is now in operation. The new facility includes:
Inpatient care in 61,000 sq ft of space, 21 private inpatient rooms, 2 ICU rooms, 17,000 sq ft medical office building that includes a clinic and outpatient physical rehabilitation.
Expanded Diagnostics and Technology, CT Scanner- 80 Slice Imaging for Early Cancer Detection, Bone and Lung Diagnostics.
Mammography- 3D mammograms are the highest level of breast cancer detection, Ultrasound-Identification of infection and sources of pain, Echocardiogram-Evaluation of heart functions.
State-of-the-art Emergency Department, Private and quick check in area, Six exam rooms and two trauma rooms.
Private express entrance for EMS, Helicopter service for special ER circumstances, Security station at ER entrance, Endoscopy suite for GI procedures, Larger Cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.