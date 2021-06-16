The Concordia Parish School Board, on an 8-1 vote, approved a three-year contract for new its new superintendent – Toyua Watson – at a salary of $120,000 annually with a monthly travel allowance of $800.
The contract goes through June 30, 2024.
Outgoing superintendent Whest Shirley will work with Watson through the end of June.
The board’s action came during its regular meeting Thursday, June 10.
CPSB President Fred Butcher thanked Shirley for his service to the board, noting that being superintendent “takes a lot out of you” and takes time away from family.
Butcher asked for Shirley’s continued support of the school system.
Additionally, Butcher congratulated Watson on her appointment, noting that the board would work diligently with her and that he looked forward to seeing her lead the system.
Board Vice-President John Bostic outlined terms of Watson’s contract before it was approved as board members discussed various aspects of the agreement.
Supporting the contract were Butcher, Bostic, Warren Enterkin, Dorothy Parker, Derrick Carson, Dr Raymond Riley, Angela Hayes and Lisette Forman. Voting against the contract was Ricky Raven.
In other action, Standbury Uniforms of Brookfield, Missouri, was awarded the contract for new band uniforms for Ferriday High and Vidalia High.
Standbury’s was the low bidder at $80,728 total -- $30,808 for Vidalia’s uniforms and $49,920 for Ferriday’s.
Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal said the system has an $8,000 allowance for each high school band (per year).
Band uniforms are typically purchased every six to eight years, he said.
On another matter, the board called for an election for voters to decide whether to renew a 25 mill property tax first approved by voters in 1983.
The tax generates $3,580,000 annually.
The tax is used for “improving, maintaining and operating public schools and related facilities in the district, including the payment of salaries of teachers and other school system employees.”
In other action, based on the superintendent’s recommendation, the board voted to terminate the employment of Andre Keys on the advice of the board attorney.
Additionally, the board:
Madethe director of the Concordia Parish Academy of Math, Science, and Technology a 12-month employee position based on our normal salary scale.
Approved an Assistant Director at the Concordia Parish Academy of Math, Science, and Technology based on the normal salary scale.
Made the principal of the Concordia Education Center a 12-month employee position.
Agreed to provide a $5,000.00 sign-on bonus for newly hired certified teachers coming to the district pending the approval of the Louisiana Department of Education and the Board Attorney review.
