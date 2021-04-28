Candidates for the superintendent’s post for the Concordia Parish School Board dropped from eight to six after one applicant was deemed unqualified and another withdrew his application.
The board will begin interviewing the remaining six candidates next week.
Board members discussed how and when the interviews would be conducted and related matters during a special meeting April 22.
The remaining six candidates include:
-- Dr. Montrell Greene, minister, Sycamore Street Church of Christ and founder and executive director of Empowerment 360 Foundation and Montrell Green Ministries, Greenwood, Mississippi.
-- Susan M. Henson, interim Superintendent of Schools, New Hampshire School Administrator Unit No. 44, Northwood, New Hampshire.
-- Arlana Lewin, Director of Academics and Student Learning, Madison Parish School Board, Tallulah.
-- Karen E Tutor, Independent Educational Consultant, retired superintendent/educator, McCall Creek, Mississippi.
-- Chanel Howard-Veazy, Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Crockett Independent School District, Crockett, Texas.
-- Toyua Watson, Director of Secondary Education, Concordia Parish School Board, Vidalia.
School Board attorney Bob Hammonds advised the board that Troy Bell, who works for the Franklin Parish School Board, did not meet the “specified qualifications” for the post while James Todd Stroder, a school superintendent in Tennessee, withdrew his application.
Interviews of the candidates will be conducted on May 5 and May 6 with three candidates interviewed on each date.
The interviews will be conducted in public.
In other business during the special meeting, the board approved 2021 summer school pay as recommended by Interim Superintendent Whest Shirley and also authorized him to enter into a contract with Bailey Program Management LLC for consulting on the ESSER III application.
The board also met in executive session for nine minutes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.