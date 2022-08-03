Seven men are tasked with the upkeep of archaic buildings using antiquated equipment.
The structures are located on 11 campuses throughout the Concordia Parish school system and keep Glen Henderson, maintenance supervisor, and his diligent crew busy year around. Weakening HVAC systems, leaky plumbing and rotting wood can be seen in many of the buildings.
“The buildings were built 30 to 40 years ago,” Henderson said. “(The School Board) needs to upgrade the buildings for the people.”
According to Henderson, his crew works year around patching machinery and buildings that are worn and need replacing. On July 29, he had accumulated approximately 500 work orders that were requesting repairs at various parish schools.
Henderson is asking for patience along with a School Board that takes better care of their people and expansion of his team.
“Take care of your people better,” Henderson said. “We understand it is all about education. We understand if you have a great principal, you are going to pay them better. But, I had a multitool guy here that we lost in January. He was a plumber, HVAC and did floors. He could do all of it, but we couldn’t afford him.”
It is a battle Henderson constantly fights with pay for support personnel being minuscule, far below national averages.
Average national salary for a HVAC person is $30,000 to $57,000 a year according to salary.com. Average national salary for a plumber is $43,000 to $72,000 a year according to salary.com.
“We have good workers here,” Henderson said. “They are not helpers. They are certified workers, but the system doesn’t pay them their value.”
Majority of his personnel are also nearing or at retirement age. They work for the school system not for the money but for health insurance. They acknowledge, “insurance doesn’t pay for groceries.”
“Look at my guys,” Henderson said. “We’re old men. We can’t lift like we use to lift a long time ago.”
Because of their age, Henderson is nervous about the difficulty of replacing them when they retire. He saw a glimpse into his future earlier this year when his plumber was hospitalized for three months.
“That was one of the worst periods of my life,” Henderson said. “I couldn’t find a plumber. The time he missed, we almost paid his (annual) salary outsourcing.”
If battling father time was not enough, Henderson said his team works with aging equipment.
“We still work on floors the same way we did it when I was in high school,” Henderson said. “We need upgraded equipment.”
Henderson’s small crew also has to wear “many hats.”
“Even though we hired you as a painter, you might be doing supplies or whatever,” Henderson said. “You might come here as a carpenter, or you may have to help the ac guy or plumber. We try to have our people with multiple skills.”
In a June 16 meeting, School Board President Fred Butcher said “some of these campuses look horrible,” pointing to unkept lawns.
Henderson blamed some of the bedraggled conditions on school janitors lacking skill to do specialized jobs and lack of accountability.
“There is no accountability in our system,” Henderson said. “They want us to look good all the time, but our constituents are not doing their part. These people don’t want to hold them accountable. That is a big problem.”
During the June meeting, it was reported Building and Grounds committee members toured Ferriday High School campus and inspected its dilapidated football stadium press box.
Also during a tour of Vidalia Lower, Building and Grounds committee member Raymond Riley said he spotted what seemed to be mold near a pre-K room and schools whose doors would not lock.
Documents obtained by the Concordia Sentinel, show the classroom was mold free.
“I carefully inspected the return vent and the air handler closet, which didn’t show any signs of mold nor mildew,” wrote Christopher Lee, quality control inspector who performed the inspection. “There wasn’t anything resembling mold growth or stains of mildew. My final determination is there is no threat of mold growth in the air conditioner return or air handler closet.”
No mold, but there was wood rot in the air handler closet, an indication of the unit’s age.
Superintendent Toyua Watson-Bachus defended Henderson and his crew in the June meeting.
“We got to get our buildings up to date,” she said. “I am not going to sit here and say it is. But, there is a lot of work being done that you do not see. We have worked on things this summer that has been neglected for years. We are working in schools, and we are having those difficult conversations. But, this stuff didn’t start in 2021 or 2020 school year.”
In their July meeting, School Board members agreed to investigate companies who could perform a feasibility study on possible new or revamped schools. The committee will be made up of the School Board president, business manager and superintendent.
Making the motion for the investigation was School Board member Dorothy Parker, a veteran Concordia Parish educator.
“I am asking that we form a committee to do a feasibility study of the current infrastructure of all of our schools to look at the possibility of revamping and restructuring the schools even to the point of possibility building new schools in Concordia Parish,” Parker said. “The committee needs to be stakeholders even business people in Concordia Parish.”
But new or revamped schools are several years away, and Henderson and his crew will be busy patching buildings and equipment.
