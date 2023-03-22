Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick was 50 percent at fault in a Feb. 20, 2019 attempted kidnapping of Sharon Tisdale by former trustee Matthew Morgan, according to the Supreme Court of Louisiana.
Hedrick appealed a district court’s decision that put him at 90 percent at fault and Morgan 10 percent at fault. The Supreme Court’s March 17 decision upped Morgan to 50 percent at fault while lowering Hedrick’s fault and was unchanged in awarding Tisdale $250,000.
“The district court’s allocation of fault is found to be manifestly erroneous, and fault is reallocated only to the extent of lowering or raising it to the highest or lowest point respectively which was reasonably within the district court’s discretion, thereby assigning 50 percent of fault to the sheriff and 50 percent fault to Morgan,” Supreme Court documents read. “Additionally, the district court did not abuse its discretion in awarding Ms. Tisdale $250,000 in general damages.”
The ruling stemmed from an incident that happened in Vidalia’s Walmart parking lot.
Morgan was a trustee at Concordia Parish Courthouse jail and was assigned to work on the courthouse grounds. According to court documents, Concordia Parish Deputy Sheriff Morris Wilson, who was watching the trustees, left the grounds to pick up work-related supplies. While Wilson was gone, Morgan, dressed in civilian clothes, walked away from the courthouse grounds to Walmart where he approached Tisdale.
Morgan offered “to help load the groceries in her vehicle” which she initially declined but relented “because he continued to insist on helping her,” according to court documents.
After the groceries were loaded, Tisdale sat in the driver’s seat when Morgan “jerked the driver’s side door open” displaying a box cutter that he got from a sheriff’s department tool supply.
According to court documents, Morgan told Tisdale “I need a ride, and I need it right now.” Being “scared to death” Tisdale thought Morgan was going to kill her and offered him money.
Morgan was “very belligerent and was cursing at her” and demanded she move to the passenger seat. When she refused he grabbed her arm and pulled her out of the vehicle. Morgan then walked Tisdale to the other side of the vehicle and placed her in the passenger seat.
As Morgan was walking back around the vehicle towards the driver’s side door, Tisdale jumped out of the vehicle and ran away screaming for help, according to court documents. Morgan ran from the vehicle and was subsequently apprehended inside a nearby bank.
He was charged with simple escape, attempted second degree kidnapping and attempted carjacking, according to court documents. The encounter between Morgan and Tisdale lasted less than two minutes.
Tisdale asserted she sustained physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, medical related expenses and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of Morgan’s attack.
Additionally, Tisdale alleged Hedrick was grossly negligent in: failing to properly supervise Morgan; failing to provide adequate security to prevent Morgan from leaving the work detail; and allowing Morgan to wear street clothes while an inmate and trustee.
Tisdale also alleged Hedrick to failing to investigate Morgan’s background which would have indicated he was not a proper candidate to be a trustee.
According to court documents, Morgan has a 2002 forcible rape conviction which prohibits an inmate from qualifying for trustee status “at any level.” Documents also claimed Morgan was made trustee because of his ability to work on air conditioning.
Hedrick attempted to defend the actions of his employees by claiming their lack of knowledge of the prior rape conviction was due to the limited information available in the correction facility in which Morgan was initially housed, according to court documents.
But, court documents did record that a full criminal history could have been obtained from the parish jail which has access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system, but it is “not standard policy to make such a search when dealing with potential trustees.”
The court also said Hedrick was negligent because his department failed to follow the clear language of the policies and procedures manual.
Morgan also was not wearing a prison uniform or stenciled clothing that identified him as a trustee inmate. According to court documents, “this made him indistinguishable from anyone else on the courthouse grounds and allowed him to easily walk away.”
Adding to the incident, Wilson voluntarily left the courthouse area without informing anyone of his intentions.
“In this case, Sheriff Hedrick and his employees were guilty of gross negligence that directly led to a life-altering attack on the plaintiff,” according to court documents. “The failure of Sheriff Hedrick to perform his duty of overseeing the inmate was the proximate cause of plaintiff’s injuries. The sheriff was by far in the best position to prevent the harm that occurred to plaintiff.”
According to the court documents, Tisdale has undergone more than three years of professional treatment from four healthcare provides, including three that are experts in treating patients with emotional trauma. She had no prior history of psychological treatment.
Hedrick, in his brief, argued the percentage of fault assigned to him in district court was excessive when considering the Morgan’s intentional act.
“Morgan not only knew the risks of the conduct in which he engaged, but he blatantly intended to cause the danger and harm that Ms. Tisdale suffered,” according to court documents. “While pointing out he is not seeking to shirk his responsibility, the Sheriff urges that he ‘is not nine times more at fault than the inmate escapee that intentionally tried to carjack Ms. Tisdale as found by the district court.”
