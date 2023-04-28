Syrah Resources’ definitive feasibility study (DFS) on the expansion of their Vidalia Active Anode Material (AAM) facility was “technically viable, financially robust and expected to generate significant value” for its company.
Syrah released the feasibility study April 27. The total capital cost estimate for the expansion project is $539 million.
Construction of the Vidalia facility’s initial expansion was on track with the start of production which was scheduled for 2023’s third quarter. Upon start of production, the Vidalia facility will be the only vertical integrated and large-scale natural graphite AAM producer outside of China.
Using natural graphite from Balama graphite operation in Mozambique, the expansion will be the first large-scale natural graphite AAM producer in the USA. Market demands of AAM from the expansion in the medium-term is likely to significantly exceed the 11.25ktpa capacity currently under construction.
With the positive DFC demonstrated, the company is proceeding with transition engineering, long lead item engineering, land acquisition, permitting, and other early activities to maintain project momentum ahead of a potential final investment decision (FID) proposal to be considered by the Syrah Board no later than December 2023
