Syrah signs MoU
with Ford, SK On
A U.S. Department of Energy $102.1 million loan will expand Syrah Technologies LLC Vidalia plant, producing 150 construction jobs and 98 “good-paying, highly skilled operation” positions, according to a July 27 release.
This is the first loan from the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) Loan Program since 2011, and the first ATVM loan exclusively for a supply chain manufacturing project. ATVM is administered by the federal Loan Programs Office and provides access to debt capital priced at U.S. Treasury rates for auto manufacturing products. The loan includes a significant industrial tax exemption.
Louisiana’s Tax Exemption Program provides an 80 percent property tax abatement for an initial term of five years, with the option for renewal for an additional five years at the same rate.
“Securing critical materials, such as lithium and graphite, is essential to increasing domestic production of batteries to power the growing number of EVs on our roadways,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “DOE’s investment in Syrah Vidalia builds on President Joe Biden’s goals to secure our clean transportation future and grow the United States’ electric vehicle and advanced battery manufacturing workforce.”
Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft called the expansion a “profound effect” for the Miss-Lou.
“This are going to have a profound effect on our region,” said Craft. “There is going to be quality jobs for anybody who wants to work. This expansion will also carry over to our other commercial businesses, and we are going to have projects of more companies that want to move closer to this industrial site.”
The company also secured a deal with Louisiana to invest $176 million in the Concordia Parish site to add 180,000 square feet of building and processing space to the existing 50,000 square-foot facility. The project is expected to retain 19 jobs, create 36 direct new jobs with annual salaries of $69,000, plus benefits, according to a February statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Louisiana Economic Development (LED) expects the project to create 52 indirect jobs, for a total of 88 new jobs in Louisiana’s Central Region. The expansion is expected to be completed in mid-2023.
Louisiana offered Syrah a competitive incentive package that includes services from LED FastStart, the state’s workforce development program, as well as inclusion in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program and Quality Jobs program for Louisiana employees.
Syrah has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ford Motor Company and SK On, according to a July 22 article from The Market Herald.
MoU will evaluate a strategic arrangement, including natural graphite active anode material (AAM) supply to the BlueOval SK joint venture.
SK On is a South Korean-based company established in 2022 as a separate EV battery maker.
SK On’s long-term vision is to establish itself as a major global EV battery producer, according to commercialappeal.com.
The company was fifth in EV battery global market share in 2021, according to reporting by the Korea Herald.
BlueOval SK is a joint venture between Ford and SK On that will supply lithium-ion batteries for Ford’s electric vehicle programs, including for a future full-size EV pickup truck.
Under the MoU, the companies will continue testing and qualifying Vidalia AAM and use commercially reasonable efforts to finalize a binding off-take agreement between Syrah and the BlueOval SK joint venture before December 31.
The off-take agreement is anticipated for the AAM from an expanded production facility at Vidalia and with an off-take commencement date before 2028
Syrah Technologies’ plant in Vidalia processes graphite mined from parent company Syrah Resources’ Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique to create active anode material used in lithium-ion batteries that supply the electric vehicle market.
Additionally, Syrah is expected to announce Phase III Development plan for their Vidalia facility, according to Craft.
