Syrah Resources of Vidalia’s Chief Operations Officer Paul Jahn is stepping down from his position.
The announcement came at Concordia Parish Police Jury’s Monday night meeting.
Replacing Jahn will be Peter Odgeirs, who was introduced during the meeting. Jahn complimented Odgeirs’ leadership abilities.
“Peter will be taking the baton very ably from me, and I will be transitioning with Peter,” Jahn said, speaking to Police Jury members. “I want to let you all know how much I appreciate what you have done to make it possible. Just know it is in good hands. I am wholly satisfied that everything at Syrah is going to continue under very capable and responsible leadership.”
During his goodbye to Police Jury members, Jahn called his time in Vidalia a “journey of love.”
“It has been a five-year journey of love,” Jahn said. “(Syrah) has hit a new transition of leadership in the organization as we move into the next phase.”
Syrah, headquartered in Australia, opened shop in Vidalia in 2018. It produces graphite anode materials for batteries in electric vehicles and other products. The company is operating in a 50,000-square-foot industrial building formerly occupied by a company that processed rubber.
Jahn led the Vidalia location through its initial phases along with preparing it for a $176 million expansion. According to Louisiana Economic Development estimates, the expansion project will result in 52 indirect jobs, for a total of 88 new jobs in Louisiana’s central region.
Under the expansion, Syrah will add 180,000 square feet of building and processing space to its existing 50,000 square-foot facility, enough to install equipment and systems for processing natural graphite into active anode material (AAM) used in lithium-ion batteries for the electric vehicle industry. The expansion announcement came on the heels of a December 2021 off-take agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply natural graphite AAM for use in batteries.
“In the last five years, Mr. Paul has made some great strides with Syrah,” said Sandi Burley, Police Jury secretary/treasurer. “His path has been effective.”
Meanwhile, Concordia Parish’s last two wooden bridges will be replaced, funded by Louisiana’s Department of Transportation & Development’s (DOTD) Off-System Bridge program and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The bridges are located near Boggy Bayou and on Poole Road in Ferriday.
FHWA provides 80 percent funding for the design and construction of the projects while Louisiana contributes 20 percent matching funds, according to DOTD website.
Typically initiated in odd numbered years, participating parishes are provided with a list of qualified structures, estimated replacement costs, specific instructions and parishes’s available funds.
Police Jury members discussed replacing bridges with culverts but made no definitive move.
Additionally, Police Jury members agreed to seek an Attorney General’s opinion on entering into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Concordia PAWS Rescue Shelter.
In a March meeting, PAWS representatives asked for funds to be used in operating the shelter along with a possible new shelter.
Specifically, Dianna Watson, treasurer for Concordia PAWS Rescue Shelter, listed four items that was needed: a new shelter, holding facility for confiscated dogs, an annual control officer and funding.
Watson also pleaded for shelter volunteers, an additional paid staff member, a committee to address animal control and Police Jury reimbursement for some of the expenses.
If Police Jury members approve funds with the AG’s blessing, money will come out of the public health account not highway or any other accounts, according to Burley.
In other action, Police Jury member Scottie Whittington led the charge for an ordinance prohibiting trash cans placed too close to roadways.
A possible ordinance may state trash cans must be placed behind a resident’s mailbox. Currently, some trash cans are placed on the road’s shoulder causing an obstruction and possible hazards.
