Editor’s note: For International Women’s Day, The Sentinel published an inspirational article about Amanda Taylor, who has served her community and state. Her service has enabled generations the ability to access knowledge via Concordia Parish Library. International Women’s Day is Wednesday, March 29.
To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable that is spelled out is a spark. Victor Hugo
Amanda Taylor’s unquenchable desire to provide patrons a superior experience at Concordia Parish libraries has sparked a love for reading and learning for many.
Taylor is library director and community leader. Under her tutelage, Concordia Parish library facilities have been upgraded and expanded through five construction projects while providing up-to-date sources of education, information and entertainment. From the transition from typewriters to computers to the internet, Taylor has been a mainstay of innovation.
Because the library is publicly supported through tax dollars, Taylor and her staff work hard to provide resources that are timely, relevant and abundant.
“(The library) is tax supported which means it is people that own property and businesses that work everyday, so they are charged a tax,” Taylor said. “I want them to feel like they get their money’s worth out of the library tax. That is one reason we try so hard and that is a reason why we try to reach out and do the programming. We try to have something for everybody. We want the public to feel positive and be pleased with us and be happy for the service.”
Taylor started her career in academics and school libraries, but a friend encouraged her to apply for a public library opening.
“When I came to it I didn’t have any public library experience, but the library had wonderful personnel,” Taylor said. “Those ladies helped me a lot to get on track.”
The public library comes under the Police Jury, but they are governed by a library board who receives no compensation. They meet every other month.
“They are people from all over the parish that love libraries and love serving people,” Taylor said. “I’ve always had a very good library board. I tell them what is going on and tell them if I have a concern. They have always been wonderful people to work for because they have the same dedication and same interest.”
Being a librarian is not just placing books on the shelf and allowing them to be checked out, Taylor said. But, librarians should be able to listen and decipher people’s needs.
“It is a type of service job,” Taylor said. “If you really like people and are interested in them it is a lot of fun. You have to listen to people, what they like to read, what they want. If they bring a grandchild, you have to listen carefully about what is the report, how can you help them. People come in with medical questions. You are always listening to be able to check the right thing to give them the most accurate information.”
Through her guidance and direction, Taylor has implemented regular programming for patrons of the library. Programming provides “cultural education.”
“Programming is important because it enriches lives,” she said. “There are people maybe that don’t want to read a hardback book from front to back, but they can come to a concert and absorb the music and that is cultural education.”
The main purpose of the programming, according to Taylor, is it stimulates an interest in something different. With the stimulation, people will come in and ask for a book.
“It’s also an education in itself,” she said. “You always learn something from the programs. We feel like that is very important.”
Programs have ranged from horticulture with LSU AgCenter to Leo Honeycutt, a Louisiana author, to Joe Frank, who lectured about the Louisiana Purchase. The library also sponsors Saturday adult classes teaching iPhone, iPad and Excel and Word operation.
“Adults really enjoy that,” Taylor said. “We have a nice group of people that come on Saturday when we teach something different.We probably do a lot more than other small libraries. We do a lot of programs.”
Additionally, Concordia libraries offer public spaces where people can meet such as school staff, attorneys and Sunday school classes.
Taylor also has implemented changes with the technology.
“People came in to use the public computers,” Taylor said. “But, now with wifi public computers are not used like they were.”
Now the library offers wifi 24 hours a day.
“We realized we had people in the parking lot on their way to work, so we made it available 24-7,” she said.
As a leader of her community, Taylor shared advice for young people.
“What ever occupation they choose, they need to be dedicated to it and to do a good job and take pride in it,” Taylor said. “I actually come to work seven days a week because I want everything to be right when people come in. You need to be somebody that loves people, that loves helping people, and to be dedicated through the whole process.”
And with those parting words, Taylor offers one last thought.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the people in my parish.”
