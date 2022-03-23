Tensas Parish School Board’s liabilities outweighed its assets creating a negative net position of approximately -$14.6 million during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditors report.
Total assets equaled to nearly $7.2 million while liabilities amounted to approximately $21.5 million, according to the audit.
Long-term liabilities that are due in more than one year was the School Board’s largest obligation at some $18.57 million followed by long-term liabilities that are due within one year at approximately $1.4 million.
Salaries and benefits payable made up $833,671 of its liabilities.
The neighboring parish’s School Board’s largest asset came from cash and cash equivalents totaling approximately $2.24 million and buildings and improvements amounting to $2.16 million, according to the audit.
Receivables were the next largest asset with a sum of $1.5 million.
Additionally, Tensas Parish School Board had approximately $4.8 million in revenues in its general fund.
Tensas Parish School Board’s general fund recorded $4.978 million in expenditures, according to the audit.
Its largest source of general fund revenues came from ad valorem taxes equaling almost $2.3 million followed by equalization of state sources totaling $2.3 million.
Its biggest expense was regular programs totaling $1.7 million followed by plant services at $570,790.
General administration expenditures totaled $545,412 and special education program expenses amounted to $545,136 which also came out of the general fund, according to the audit.
Tensas Parish School Board also spent $425,686 in student transportation services.
Proceeds from the sale of assets totaled $10,519 along with $269,334 of transfers which changed the fund balance to $128,895 and created at ending fund balanced of $2.4 million.
J. Aaron Cooper, CPA, LLC of Jennings, La performed the audit and listed four findings.
Finding 2021-1(1C)-Segregation of duties. “The School Board does not have adequate segregation of functions within the accounting system. Due to lack of segregation of duties, misstatements could result without being prevented or detected and corrected in a timely manner.”
According to Tensas Parish School Board’s response, “The School Board has determined that it is not cost effective to achieve complete segregation of duties in the accounting department. The School Board does segregate as many duties as possible. The School Board has also contracted a CPA firm to help with some of the accounting and review functions. No corrective action is considered necessary.”
Funding 2021-2(1C) - Stale-Dated Checks “There were a number of stale-dated checks being carried on the bank reconcilations. Without following up on old outstanding reconciling items, it is possible that these items are not valid, causing a misstatement of cash.”
According to Tensas Parish School Board’s response, “The School Board will implement the auditor’s recommendation.”
Finding 2021-3(IC) School Food Service reimbursement requests “The School Board did not request reimbursements totaling $70,183 for March and April meals. By the time that the auditor communicated the error and the School Board requested reimbursement, only one of the months was able to be recovered, resulting in lost revenue of $26,277. I recommend that the School Board create a checklist of procedures to be performed each month by the Finance Department to ensure the necessary actions are performed.”
According to Tensas Parish School Board’s response, “The School Board will implement the above corrective action immediately.”
Finding 2021-4(IC) Undeposited funds “The School Board received two cashier’s checks totaling $79,590 for bank accounts closed in January; however, the checks were not deposited until July. Additionally, a check written from the main account to School Food services in the amount of $20,000 that was issued in June was not deposited until September. I recommend that all receipts be deposited within one business day as recommended by the Legislative Auditor.”
According to Tensas Parish School Board’s response, “The School Board will implement the above corrective action immediately.”
Tensas Parish School Board is governed by a seven-person panel, namely Jennifer Burnside, Morgan Carter, George Matthews, Annice Miller, Esaw Turner, Mary Nell Rushing and John Turner. The Board each received $3,900 last year.
Agency head is Dr. Paul Nelson. Nelson received a total of $147,756 including salary, benefits and travel expenses.
