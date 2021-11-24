Long before there was ever a Thanksgiving holiday, there was a practice by which the holiday received its name.
Before Abraham Lincoln proclaimed in 1863 the national holiday we celebrate each year called Thanksgiving, and even before the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Native Americans shared an autumn harvest feast, there was an act of giving thanks recognized. The act of thanksgiving can be traced back to biblical times, not only to the New Testament era, but also to the Old Testament.
In the Old Testament, one mention of the Hebrew word commonly translated as thanksgiving, todah, is found in Leviticus 7:12, and it is associated with an offering presented to the Lord.
“Thanksgiving” was intended to be a gift offered to the Lord. In essence it was an act of worship on behalf of the Hebrew people.
In the New Testament, a reference to the Greek word commonly translated as thanksgiving, eucharistia, is found in 2 Corinthians 4:15, and relates to the extension of God’s grace toward humanity, and how “thanksgiving” is the response given in reply to bring glory to God.
The same Greek word has been associated with the Christian practice of the Lord’s Supper. This practice is symbolic of our “thanksgiving” toward God for the broken body and the shed blood of Christ.
May we recognize all that God has done on our behalf and respond with “thanksgiving.”
Happy Thanksgiving.
(Editor’s Note: Kevin Ulmer is pastor of the First Baptist Church of Ferriday.)
