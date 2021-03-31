Religious people, who claim to be Christians, acknowledge the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 15: 1-4). Just about any of them could tell a short version of that important incident. But what does that event really mean for people of today?
The resurrection is powerful in that there was something which led up to it. One is not resurrected, if one has not died. What really died that day? While Jesus was dying on the cross, He told a thief, “today shalt thou be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43). Whatever view one has of paradise, it must be a lot better place than this earth.
What went to paradise was the Lord’s spirit, as the body was placed in a tomb. The body was not to deteriorate (Acts 2:31), due to Jesus needing to use it again. He would need to give proof to His followers that He conquered the grave (Luke 24:39).
The resurrection is powerful in what it means for our eternal well-being. If Jesus just conquered the grave just for Himself, then the story would be interesting; but wouldn’t hold much of a meaning for mankind. His resurrection was like a highway department laying down a road to a place called Heaven. There would be no other road, and so it would be a very desirable road (John 14:6). One must find that road and travel it, for other roads go in wrong directions. Another road would be like traveling on an old gravel road. Before one would notice it, the road would come to a bridge that was out, where one would continue to fall in one’s doom.
Over the past year and into this one, many people have left this earth. Families have gathered around deceased bodies in sorrow, due to their loss. Even in the midst of sorrow, families appreciate what Christ has done, so to give them hope (1 John, 5:13-14; 1 Peter 1:3-6). Instead of falling into danger, the deceased has the hope of eternity with the risen Lord (John 3:16-17).
The resurrection is powerful in that Satan lost again. He certainly found a surprise on that Sunday morning, when Jesus came forth victorious over death (Matthew 28; Mark 16; Luke 24; John 20). It was through His death, burial and resurrection that one realizes that Satan is a loser. Because of the resurrection of Christ, joy can fill one’s heart; a smile can come upon one’s face; and praise can come forth from one’s mouth to the Lord, for what He has done.
