The date was October 3, 1863 and The United States of America was shattered and engaged in The Civil War. Hundreds upon thousands of valiant soldiers were sacrificing their lives on the altar of freedom literally for the liberation of those in chains.
President Abraham Lincoln, a man prone to dark episodes of depression had received word of the Union victory at a little previously unknown hamlet in Pennsylvania, a little farm town called: Gettysburg. In the aftermath of that battle some 40,000 men were either dead, dying or wounded and Lincoln wisely knew that the nation was in desperate need of something to celebrate.
So it was in October of 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed that a formerly unofficial holiday become a day for the entire nation to annually celebrate and thus on November the 26th 1863, Thanksgiving Day became an official national holiday to remember and recognize what Lincoln called, “a day of Thanksgiving and Praise.”
In his Thanksgiving Proclamation he states, “The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God.”
Even in the midst of America’s darkest hour, President Lincoln found a reason to be thankful and to celebrate.
This has been a difficult year in our country and the world. The Covid-19 pandemic caught us all by surprise and add to that hurricanes, social unrest, and a contentious election year it is very easy to fall victim to defeat and sorrow. But let us not lose heart and grow weary. For the Bible tells us that, The Lord Jesus is “the same yesterday, today and forever” and His bountiful blessings should be constantly celebrated and remembered.
Yes, it has been a challenging year, but in the words of the Old Testament Prophet, Habakkuk “Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior.” (Habakkuk 3:16-17)
During this season of Thanksgiving, no matter how dreary it may seem, let us all remember to be thankful for all the blessings that The LORD God Himself has bestowed upon us all.
“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; His love endures forever.”- Psalm 118:1.
(Editor’s Note: Rev. Worsham serves as Baptist Collegiate Minister and Adjunct Professor at Louisiana College)
