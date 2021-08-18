The Concordia Parish School Board agreed during its regular meeting Aug. 12 to hire a third party project manager in connection with the construction of the Monterey High School Gymnasium.
Additionally, a Baton Rouge company, Premiere Geotech, hired to look into foundation issues related to the gym construction, has recommended a plan.
School Board Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal said the architect for the project presented Premiere Geotech’s plan to the contractor. The work outlined in the plan will cost $107,000.
In September 2020, the School Board awarded the contract for construction of the project to Don M. Barron Contractor Inc. of Farmerville for $3,520,000. That included the base bid $3,210,000 and alternative bids of $102,000 for retractable bleachers and dressing room lockers, and $208,000 for the parking lot.
The 15,940 square-feet facility will feature a permanent stage, bleachers concession and parking.
The architectural firm M3A of Jackson, Miss., designed the gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.