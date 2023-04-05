Three Ferriday residents were arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday shooting.
According to Ferriday Police Chief Sam King, police responded to a call at Georgia and Fifth streets Sunday at noon.
Grant Dunbar, 25, was found dead inside a residence at 708 Fifth Street with apparent fatal gunshot wounds, according to Ferriday police reports.
In the following days after the murder, three suspects have been apprehended.
On Monday, DeAudra Griggs, 22, 804 Eighth St., Ferriday and Dantrieze Scott, 24, 9185 La. Hwy 84, Ferriday, were both changed with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Donnie Sanders, 24, 804 Eighth St., Ferriday, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the incident.
King said he believes the murder resulted from a verbal disagreement and is an isolated incident.
“The case is still under investigation, but we believe we got the main culprits,” King said.
Body found inside vehicle
The body of 37-year-old Tommy Joe Kennon was discovered at Taylor Boy Paint and Body on March 31 at approximately 2 p.m.
According to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office, the cause of death was undetermined at press time.
Arrests made in drugs, animal cruelty
Three malnourished puppies are recovering at personal residences after Vidalia Police discovered the dogs and cats following a complaint at 809 Gregory Street.
Deedee Roberts of the Vidalia Dog Pound said the younger puppy had parvo and was given an IV for hydration and antibiotics.
“He’s doing better,” said Roberts, who is keeping one of the dogs in quarantine. “After touch and go moments, he made a turn around and started eating on his own. His infection on the side of his head has drained some and he looks like the beautiful little puppy he was meant to be.
He stayed at Natchez Vet all day Friday getting an IV for hydration and antibiotics. I brought him home with me Friday evening to quarantine him and to be able to watch him close. “
Roberts said she hopes by Friday the dogs will be on their way to a complete recovery.
Following multiple complaints, Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill said officers responded to the Gregory Street location on Thursday, making contact with residents outside the house.
The search resulted in several arrests —
Miranda Alexander, 27, 179 North Grove Rd., Vidalia for possession of schedule II; Porter Goodwin, 28, 25216 Spiller Ranch Road, Vidalia, possession of schedule I and schedule II, and probation and parole hold.
Austin Lord, 610 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, was charted with possession of schedule I and animal cruelty.
Merrill said upon arriving on Gregory Street, officers made contact with five subjects near a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The officers could smell a strong odor commonly associated with marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers were given consent to search the vehicle. During their search, they located synthetic marijuana and methamphetamines.
According to Merrill, this was when the three puppies were located and appeared to be underweight.
“One puppy’s left cheek was severely swollen,” Merrill said. “Being that there was no running water or electricity, the dogs were not being properly taken care of.”
Merrill said animal control was called to seize the dogs and 12 cats the were living inside the house and transported to a another location.
The residents were evicted until living conditions were improved and running water was supplied back to the house as several health hazards were documented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.