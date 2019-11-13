Three millage and tax renewal proposals will be on the Nov. 16 general election ballot in Concordia Parish.
The propositions include renewals for fire protection, the health unit and a sales tax in Ferriday.
Voters will be ask to either support or reject the following propositions:
Fire Protection District No. 2 Proposition (Millage Renewal)
“Shall Fire Protection District No. 2 of the Parish of Concordia, State of Louisiana (the ‘District’), levy a tax of six and ninety-four hundredths (6.94) mills on all of the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $603,780 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and/or operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including the payment of all related personnel costs and the costs of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?”
Parishwide Proposition (Tax Renewal)
“Shall the Parish of Concordia, State of Louisiana (the ‘Parish’), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of one and eighty-one hundredths (1.81) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $238,920 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining, operating and/or supporting public health units in the Parish and providing public health services in the Parish, including the payment of salaries and benefits of public health unit employees?”
Town of Ferriday Proposition (Sales Tax Renewal)
“Shall the Town of Ferriday, State of Louisiana (the ‘Town’), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of three-fourths of one percent (3/4%) (the "Tax") (an estimated $329,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, from January 1, 2020, upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption, and the storage for use or consumption, of tangible personal property and on sales of services in the Town, all as defined by law, to be dedicated and used (after paying the reasonable and necessary expenses of collecting and administering the Tax) for any lawful corporate purpose for the Town, and shall the Town be further authorized to fund the proceeds of the Tax into Bonds to pay the costs of the acquisition, construction and/or purchase of any lawful capital improvements for the Town to the extent and in the manner permitted by the laws of Louisiana?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.