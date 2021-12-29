Property taxes in Concordia Parish for 2021 totaled $16,426,005.77, up $1,608,169.44, which is a 9% increase from the previous year.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Tax Deputy Cyndie Dillon said the total bill for 2021 was $19,322,008.01 with Homestead Exemption totaling $2,896,002.24, reducing the overall amount to $16.4 million.
Tax Assessor Jerry Clark said the increase in property taxes from 2021 was due to the construction of new residential houses and to the Public Service Property Value Increase.
“Those who have yet to pay their 2021 property tax bill still have time to do so without interest added,” Dillon said. “We are giving taxpayers an interest-free grace period this week until Friday, January 7, 2022. We wish everyone one a very happy and healthy new year.”
The top 25 taxpayers are as follows:
1. Catalyst Old River Hydroelectric, Marlborough, MA, $5,120,505.98 tax amount, $48,201,720 assessed value.
2. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, Lafayette, LA, $513,898.12 tax amount, $5,025,370, assessed value.
3. American Midstream, New York, NY, $502,045.68 tax amount, $4,759,100, assessed value.
4. Entergy Louisiana Inc., New Orleans, $377,881.64 tax amount, $3,630,260 assessed value.
5. Plains Pipeline, LP, $354,060.31 tax amount, $3,308,190 assessed value.
6. Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia, $237,239.58 tax amount, $2,322,100 assessed value.
7. Sentry Concordia Real Estate, Brandon, MS, $158,685.03 tax amount, $1,551,780 assessed value.
8. Delta Bank, Vidalia, $144,618.67 tax amount, $1,437,160 assessed value.
9. Concordia Electric Cooperative, Jonesville, $132,180.95 tax amount, $1,232,690 assessed value.
10. BASF Corporation, Florham Park, N.J., $125,427.01 tax amount, $1,226,550 assessed value.
11. Twin Oaks Holding Company, Vidalia, $111,315.13 tax amount, $1,088,550 assessed value.
12. Progressive Tractor & Implement, Jonesville, $107,395.55 tax amount, $1,025,060 assessed value.
13. River Correctional Center, Ruston, $91,592.50 tax amount, $874,220 assessed value.
14. Angelina Grain Company, Monterey, $90,751,60 tax amount, $874,450 assessed value.
15. Atmos Energy Louisiana, Dallas, Texas, $81,638.61 tax amount, $796,640 assessed value.
16. AT&T Mobility LLC, St. Louis, MO, $80,615.17 tax amount, $761,520 assessed value.
17. BellSouth Telecommunications, St. Louis, MO, $76,711.06 tax amount, $724,440 assessed value.
18. Vidalia Hotel Group LLC, Ridgeland, MS, $72,967.63 tax amount, $713,550 assessed value.
19. Performance Auto South, Natchez, $71,180.76 tax amount, $679,400 assessed value.
20. Wal-Mart Real Estate, Bentonville, AR, $65,808.23; tax amount, $643,530 assessed value.
21. Angelina Land LLC, Monterey, $60,628.25 tax amount, $540,090 assessed value.
22. Lakeside Ford, Ferriday, $60,562.30 tax amount, $578,050 assessed value.
23. Wal-Mart Louisiana LLC, Bentonville, AR, $59,879.35 tax amount, $585,560 assessed value.
24. Vidalia Center LLC, Natchez, $55,796.62 tax amount, $545,630 assessed value
25. Goldman Equipment, LLC, $45,158.59 tax amount, $431,630 assessed value.
