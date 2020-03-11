A one-year contract with Waste Pro was approved Tuesday night after Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon broke a 2-2 tie by supporting the contract.
One Ferriday alderman, Andre Keyes, was absent from the meeting, requiring McMahon to cast the deciding vote, the first time she has had to do so during her term.
Waste Pro's contract expired Tuesday.
Ferriday Town Attorney Myisha Davis said an advertisement for bids for garbage collection was not valid because there was no date listed and some of the wording had to be revised.
Ferriday Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd said she would never vote for an extension for Waste Pro.
"Waste Pro has not been very nice to us," Lloyd said. "I am not going to vote for Waste Pro. I have a hard time getting in touch with them and when I called them about limbs on my trash can and they did not pick them up."
Ferriday Alderman Glenn Henderson said the town should do a cost analysis. He also said if the contract was not renewed there would be no trash pick-up for the town.
Henderson offered the motion to extend the contract for a year with Chryl Smith-Lee seconding the motion.
Henderson and Smith-Lee voted yes, while Lloyd and Gail Pryor voted no before McMahon broke the tie with a yes vote.
Aldermen did not allow representatives of Waste Pro attending the meeting to address the board.
The board requested at its last meeting for Glen Womack of JCP to attend to answer questions dealings with the town.
Womack, who elected as senator of the 32nd District last year, was at work in Baton Rouge during the first week of the legislative session and was unable to attend, but sent written memo addressing the concerns.
Concerning the drinking water, Womack said that on February 2, Greenbrier Construction began work at the water plant to install an aerate system in the ground storage tanks as an effort to resolve the elevated disinfection by-products.
Womack said JCP has started making monthly payments of $2,534.56 to the Louisiana Department of Health on the old debt accumulated during 2002-2021, totaling $45,622.08. Womack said with the exception of this, Ferriday is up to date with the Safe Water Drinking Program.
Womack said the amount owed to JCP as of March 6 is $133,000.09 and monthly payments of $10,000 were being made to pay it off.
Womack said per McMahon's request, JCP issued a check in February to the Town of Ferriday from water revenue totaling $20,000.
McMahon said that money would be used to purchase police cars.
Womack said at the request of the town's CPA, beginning this month, the Town of Ferriday would receive a $5,000 check from water revenue for the town's general fund and an agreement was made that the new monthly payment to JCP would be $5,000 per month.
The board also asked Robert Bailey, who sent word that he would like to lease the former Ferriday Oil & Seed building for $400 a month and maintain the property, to appear before the board next month.
Occupational licenses were granted to Only the Hottest Fashion, A. Michelle Ferguson, CPA, B&J Donut Shop with an ownership change and General Work LLC.
