Town Council members moved forward on a project, if approved by state officials, would improve and create safer sidewalks in Vidalia.
The group approved a resolution requesting the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LDOTD) to accept Vidalia’s Safe Accessible Streets project.
Headed by Loran Scott, Vidalia’s Human Resources director and grant writer, the project would fund the construction of Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) compliant sidewalks and construct missing sections of established sidewalks. To be ABA compliant, sidewalks must have ramps for wheelchair accessibility.
If funded, the grant would allow pedestrians in Vidalia who are walking, biking or riding motorized carts safe places to travel especially around schools, grocery stores, libraries or churches. The LDOTD grant is designed to improve access, connectivity and mobility.
A walking assessment of Vidalia has already been completed by town officials, LSUAg associates and citizens.
During the January Vidalia Town Council meeting, Scott said the sidewalk project would be done in three phases.
Phase I called for the area near the high school to be upgraded
“It is the most dangerous area without sidewalks,” Scott previously said.
The area near Vidalia Lower and Upper elementary schools would be done where some residents ride in motorized carts in Phase II.
Phase III would be getting crosswalks where students cross the highway into their neighborhoods and “a bridge across Carter Street.”
“All residents could cross either side and would be able to access businesses to do whatever they needed to do safely,” Scott previously said.
Additionally, Town Council members approved a renewable energy assignment and banking agreement resolution. The resolution allows large industrial customers to apply and get credit for renewable energy resources, according to Town Council member Jon Betts, who was acting mayor in the absence of Mayor Buz Craft.
The resolution grants Craft authority to execute any and all related documents between Louisiana Energy and Power Authority(LEPA) and Vidalia.
Meanwhile, Town Council members approved occupational license applications to Miss Lou Tax & Accounting Inc. and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
The group also approved sign applications to Smoke Staxx and Miss Lou Tax & Accounting Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.