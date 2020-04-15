The April meeting of the Ferriday Town Council, slated Thursday (April 16) at 6 p.m., can be heard on the internet, Ferriday Mayor Sherrie McMahon said Tuesday.
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Ferriday Board of Alderpersons will be unable to attain a quorum," McMahon said. "Therefore, we are meeting via GoToMeeting."
McMahon said anyone with a computer, tablet or smartphone can hear the audio of the meeting at https://www.gotomeet.me/SherrieMcMahon/town-of-ferriday-board-meeting.
Those interested can also call 1 (646) 749-3112 and use the access code 765-861-045.
On another matter, McMahon said local businessman Clint Vegas has been helping the town with several projects.
Vegas said the town received a $50,000 grant, which along with $16,000 from the town, was used to purchase two police cars.
Concerning the water plant, he said, "We've been pulling water samples for a month-and-a-half. We have reduced the calcium and reduced some of the hardness problem. The water is near perfect now."
Vegas said a new aerator was put into the tank.
"There are two half-a-million gallon tanks and we drained one of them," he said. "We took out a lot of alkaline and organic matter. We're hoping to see perfect water in the next two weeks. We are draining the other tank. We can run off one half-million gallon tank because they have a large capacity. “
Vegas said 10 of the street lights in Ferriday have been replaced and the town is waiting on Entergy to put up the final 10.
"Our goal is to have the main thoroughfare very well lit once it's completed," he said.
Vegas said a $6 million grant is being sought to upgrade water pipes in town.
"We're still pushing for that and feel like we can get at least a third to half of that money within the next year," he said.
Vegas said the town is also applying for an $8 million grant to fix the sewage in two.
"We have to get that to capital outlay," he said. "That should take at least a year-and-a-half."
