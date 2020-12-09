The Town of Ferriday is designated to receive $1.4 million in state capital outlay funding.
The amount includes $400,000 in priority 1 funding for this year, and an additional $1 million in priority 5 earmarked for next year.
The funds would be used to upgrade the town's existing water system to bring it into compliance with the clean water standards and replace non-working fire hydrants.
Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner made the announcement Tuesday, acknowledging the persistent efforts of Ferriday Economic Director Rev. James E. Smith as well as private citizen and business leader Clint Vegas.
"Once all the corroded pipes are replaced and the water treatment plant renovations completed, the citizens of Ferriday will have clean and safe water," Turner said.
Smith and Vegas volunteered their assistance for the town when Sherrie McMahon was mayor.
"I want to thank Andy Anders and Neil Riser for putting this through when they were in office, and Sherrie and Rydell for staying on top of it," Smith said. "Both really worked hard to get this for the town. Clint being on the governor's revitalization team really helped out. This is really unheard of to get this kind of money this year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.