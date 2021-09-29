Trinity Medical will have the Pfizer booster shot available beginning on October 7.
Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said the hospital is expecting to receive the Moderna booster shot within a month.
People aged 65 and older, as well as people 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions or jobs that increase their risk of developing severe Covid, are eligible for a third dose, federal health officials stated earlier. Smith said that patients must wait six months after their second shot to receive the booster.
“They recently changed that number from eight to six months,” said Smith, adding that those who received a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine should use the same brand booster.
Smith said Trinity Medical has only one COVID patient at the hospital.
“And while we’re still getting people coming in to be tested in the ER, those numbers are down a bit,” she said.
The number of total visits which includes other emergencies to the ER in August was 1,233, which is the highest it has been in 12 months.
Smith said the hospital is not doing as many Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 Infusions, and that if anyone who needs one should call Trinity Medical and schedule an appointment.
Smith said COVID-19 vaccination shots are being given at the Trinity Medical Clinic by appointment. Call 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
For the month of August, Trinity Medical has net revenue of $2,209,587.
Total expenses was $2,301,920 for a loss of $92,333.
Smith informed board members that the hospital construction warrant ends on October 23 and that she instructed department heads to do thorough walk-throughs, which they completed on Monday.
