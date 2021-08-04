Trinity Medical is dealing with full capacity and an inundated emergency room as the Covid-19 Delta Variant numbers continue to rise in the Miss-Lou.
Trinity Medical CEO Lakeisha Smith said there are currently five patients being treated for Covid19 at the hospital, and the emergency room continues to see more people being tested.
She said the hospital, including Covid patients and patients with other ailments, is “filled to capacity.”
“We are having to try and send patients to other hospitals, but they are all having the same problems.”
Smith said Trinity Medical is not allowing visitors at this time.
“If someone has to stay with an elderly patient because of issues then they have to get doctor’s orders to come in.”
Smith said Trinity Medical and other hospitals are back in the same situation they had during the height of the pandemic.
“We’re seeing a surge every day,” she said. ”I encourage people to wear their masks and get the vaccines.”
Today (Wednesday), vaccines were given at the Trinity Medical Clinic by appointment.
“We have 50-plus patients signed up,” Smith said. “We are going to continue giving vaccines. If anyone is interested they can call 318-757-6559 to set up an appointment.”
For the month of June, Trinity Medical posted total revenue of $2,435,660 and expenses of $2,027,384 for a profit of $408,276.
