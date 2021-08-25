Trinity Medical continues to deal with COVID-19 in and out of the hospital.
Trinity Medical DEO Nekeisha Smith said there are five COVID patients in the hospital presently, and the emergency room is still receiving 40 or more patients a day.
Smith said Trinity Medical has had 10 or more employees out at one time with COVID.
“It’s still a stressful time,” Smith said. “As soon as we get patients we are transferring them out. We’ve had one or two stay more than 24 hours. We’re extremely short-staffed. Hopefully we can get back to normal staffing and get everybody healthy.”
Smith said Trinity Medical performed 21 Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 infusions last week.
She said Trinity Medical is providing Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 Infusion every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re looking to increase the number of days we give infusions as the need arises,” she said.
Trinity Medical Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder said the hospital emergency room had 1,219 visits in July, although not all were COVID related.
Smith said that’s about 300 patients more than usual for a month.
COVID-19 vaccination shots are being given at the Trinity Medical Clinic by appointment. Call 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
Smith said COVID-19 booster shots will be available September 20 at Trinity Medical.
All U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine eight months from when they got their second one.
Smith said more information on the booster shot will be made available soon.
Trinity Medical is not allowing visitors at this time.
The hospital had net income of $504,868 for the month of July.
Net revenue was $2,339,824, while net expenses were $1,834,966.
Smith said a new sign has been posted at the entrance to let people driving into the hospital know the emergency room is located in the rear of the building.
